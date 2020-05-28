We asked readers to help document the COVID-19 response with photos and stories. Here’s this week’s selection from Jim Baxter of Dent, Idaho, a community between Orofino and Elk River in Clearwater County. He’ll receive a $20 gift certificate to an area business. Submissions can be emailed to contests@inland360.com with “C-19” in the subject line.

Covid Crazy

Here I sit alone in Dent

Wondering where the toilet paper went

The Dodgers aren’t playing on TV

It’s Cornhole Championships from ’73

Listening to the Beach Boys, “In My Room”

Talking into a computer on a thing called Zoom

Meat is limited to packages of three

They figure it enough for an old latchkey

A new vaccine, it’s looking real funky

Better run, if you’re a rhesus monkey

Designer mask, good-luck bandanna

No hair salon, no Copacabana

“Gilligan’s Island” and “Welcome Back, Kotter”

Is it me, or is Mrs. Cleaver looking hotter?

Sitting on the porch, waxing residential

I’m sure glad liquor stores are essential

— By Jim Baxter

Tags

Recommended for you