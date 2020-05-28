We asked readers to help document the COVID-19 response with photos and stories. Here’s this week’s selection from Jim Baxter of Dent, Idaho, a community between Orofino and Elk River in Clearwater County. He’ll receive a $20 gift certificate to an area business. Submissions can be emailed to contests@inland360.com with “C-19” in the subject line.
Covid Crazy
Here I sit alone in Dent
Wondering where the toilet paper went
The Dodgers aren’t playing on TV
It’s Cornhole Championships from ’73
Listening to the Beach Boys, “In My Room”
Talking into a computer on a thing called Zoom
Meat is limited to packages of three
They figure it enough for an old latchkey
A new vaccine, it’s looking real funky
Better run, if you’re a rhesus monkey
Designer mask, good-luck bandanna
No hair salon, no Copacabana
“Gilligan’s Island” and “Welcome Back, Kotter”
Is it me, or is Mrs. Cleaver looking hotter?
Sitting on the porch, waxing residential
I’m sure glad liquor stores are essential
— By Jim Baxter