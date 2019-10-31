In response to the board game review “Clash with classic monsters in Horrified” in Inland 360’s Oct. 24 edition:
Sadly “Horrified” promotes outdated ideas of the different being terrifying. Would the monsters really harm anyone if they were approached with kindness? What if they weren’t called monsters, just differently-abled? Their special abilities could be appreciated, not denigrated.
Celebrate diversity in all of its forms. This game perpetuates harmful stereotypes and encourages the formation of torch-wielding militias. Peace not pitchforks!
— Mike Finkbiner, of Moscow, commenting at inland360.com