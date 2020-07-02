Quiz
1. Who makes federal laws?
2. Name one of your state’s senators.
3. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Bonus question: Name the person who currently holds that office.
4. Who is currently the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court?
5. Under the U.S. Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. Name one power of the federal government.
6. Under the Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?
7. What is one right only United States citizens have?
8. What are two rights of everyone living in the U.S.?
9. Name one U.S. territory.
10. Name two ways that Americans can exercise their rights in their democracy.
Quiz Answers:
1. Congress, or Senate and House of Representatives.
2. Idaho — Mike Crapo, James Risch; Washington — Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray.
3. Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives (Bonus: Nancy Pelosi).
4. Chief Justice John Roberts.
5. To print money, declare war, create an army, to make treaties.
6. Provide schooling and education, provide protection (police), provide safety (fire departments), issue a driver’s license, approve zoning and land use.
7. Vote in a federal election, run for federal office.
8. Freedom of expression, of speech, of assembly, to petition the government, of religion; and the right to bear arms.
9. Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam.
10. Vote, join a political party, help with a campaign, join a civic group, form a community group, give an elected official your opinion on an issue, call senators and representatives, publicly support or oppose an issue or policy, run for office, write to a newspaper.