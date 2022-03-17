They say we’re all a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, but how much do you really know about that famously green little country? Do you know where the holiday’s namesake was born? Or the origins of the word leprechaun? We all know Guinness is the drink of the day, but for what other purposes might you use that carmely ale? May you have the luck o’ the Irish as you take on our quiz and improve your knowledge of the Emerald Isle. Sláinte!
— Mary Stone, editor
1. Which is native to Ireland?
a. Brown bear
b. Red deer
c. Blue iguana
d. Green fly
2. What is boxty?
a. Sweet liqueur
b. Pork sausage
c. Potato pancake
d. Savory sauce
3. _______ is the most-produced food in Ireland.
a. Barley b. Milk
c. Potatoes d. Lamb
4. St. Patrick was born in _______.
a. Britain
b. Ireland
c. France
d. Germany
5. Guinness beer is a popular ingredient in ________.
a. Irish stew
b. Soda bread
c. Marinades
d. All of the above
6. “Leprechaun” comes from an Old Irish word meaning ______.
a. Green frock
b. Gold keeper
c. Little body
d. Lurid elf
7. The biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world is in ________.
a. New York City
b. Boston
c. Dublin
d. Limerick