Harry Potter fans will get a kick out of the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of “Puffs,” opening Friday at the old Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., even if it’s decidedly not about that particular boy wizard.

That’s the promise director Amanda Marzo makes of the satire that follows a group of kids struggling through the challenges of magic school. As Puffs, the story’s heroes — Wayne Hopkins, Oliver Rivers and Megan Jones — are members of the most friendly and inclusive of the school’s houses, but they prove to be feisty fighters when pushed, according to a civic theater news release.

