Prize-winning pianist, associate UI music professor releases new albums

Pianist Roger McVey, associate professor of piano at the University of Idaho, released two new albums featuring music by leading American composers.
Both albums were recorded in 2020. Some of the pieces were written especially for McVey.
“Mavericks” features music by Libby Larsen, Wynn-Anne Rossi, Paul Schoenfield and Marc Mellits. “Music From Other Places” includes music by New York City composers Harry T. Burleigh, Eric Ewazen, Caroline Shaw and Chick Corea and is about distant or imaginary places.
The albums are available through Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and other vendors.
McVey has performed as an international soloist and collaborative pianist. He was a top prize-winner in the International Beethoven Competition, a semi-finalist at the International Franz Liszt Competition in Poland and is a founding member of the Trio St. Croix. !