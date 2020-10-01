An exhibit featuring work by Spokane artist Gayle Haver-croft opens Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
The exhibit is focused on Haver-croft’s images of Inland Northwest scenes done in linoleum block print. It also includes watercolors, graphite drawings and acrylics by the artist. Havercroft studied fine arts at Spokane Falls Community College. His work reflects his view of his Northwest surroundings, according to a news release.
He will attend the opening that runs from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit runs through Oct. 31. The barn is at 419 N. Park Way. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.