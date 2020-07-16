The Prichard Art Gallery in Moscow has announced two summer art classes for youth exploring painting and sculpture. Class size is limited.
Prichard Summer Painting Camp
9 a.m. to noon July 27-31; ages 6-12; $125 per student (includes materials)
Starting with foundational drawing techniques, artist Jennifer Rod will help students build observational and expressive skills using multiple materials to learn about composition, light and color.
Prichard Summer Sculpture Camp
9 a.m. to noon August 3-7; ages 8-13; $125 per student (includes materials)
Certified teacher Carolyn Berman will guide a 3D sculpture workshop. Projects may include clay animal masks, imaginary painted wood animals, relief reptiles, origami, pop-up cards, wire sports action figures, book making and papermaking.
Class size for each camp is limited to nine students. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Registration is available at prichardart.org.