While regional movie theaters remain closed, moviegoers can still get classic movie popcorn and other snacks at Village Centre Cinemas in Lewiston and Pullman.
The movie theater is offering a to-go menu with popcorn (including butter and seasoning upon request), Icees and other items at the Village Centre Cinema website, according to its Facebook page.
Orders can be placed online. After payment is made at the online check out, customers must specify the day and time for pickup along with information about the vehicle. No cash will be accepted. Pickup will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Lewiston and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Pullman outside the theaters.
— the 360 Team