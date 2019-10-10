Offer someone a box of plums and you’re more likely, to get a raised eyebrow than an expression of gratitude — most of us don’t know what to do with a box of plums.
Over the past 25 years, Moscow’s Jeanne Leffingwell has had countless boxes of plums to figure out what to do with. That’s what happens when you’ve got more than 10 Italian prune plum trees in your backyard. She has canned, frozen, dried and jammed plums, developing recipe after recipe that features the plum goodness that drops annually from the trees.
“Most people either don’t know about them, or they look at all the plums that fall onto the ground and think ‘Ew,’ ” Leffingwell said.
Leffingwell is releasing a recipe card-size collection of nearly 30 recipes that feature the fall-time fruit. Included are recipes you might expect — cookies, cobblers, cakes, pies and the like — along with those you might not, like Brandy Plum Sorbet and Instant Plum Jam. Savory dishes include Pounti Pudding and Chops with Plum Sauce.
Plums made their way into Leffingwell’s kitchen after she and her husband got saplings from friends. The trees quickly form a dense thicket, so to make harvest easier the Leffingwells planted them in a grassy area so they could mow around them. More started growing after Leffingwell tossed pits in a back corner of her yard.
The sugars in the plum reach their full flavor after the first fall frost. That’s when harvest happens at the Leffingwell home. Italian prune plums are freestones, which means they release easily from the pit, making processing easier.
Besides working on her recipes, Leffingwell learned that plums were once part of the Palouse economy. A Genesee homesteader, David R. Davis, had 850 Italian prune plum trees in the late 1800s. He dried the fruit on a large scale. Dried plums were also a primary commodity in Elberton, a former Whitman County settlement.
Plums have high nutritional value, Leffingwell said. In addition to their more widely-recognized role in moving things along in the intestinal tract, plums are high in antioxidants, have compounds that support bone health, and they don’t spike blood sugar levels like most dried fruit.
“People don’t realize how special these guys are,” Leffingwell said.
The recipe collection (cost is $22) will be sold in Moscow at BookPeople, Moscow Food Co-op and the Prichard Gallery and in Uniontown at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn. BookPeople will hold a signing event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, and Dahmen staff will hold a plum preparation workshop Nov. 3-5 that will cover cooking, baking and preserving. More information is available at www.artisanbarn.org.
In addition, Leffingwell will be selling already-picked plums from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at her home, 835 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Proceeds will benefit the newly forming local chapter of Food Not Bombs.