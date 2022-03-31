The Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s “Pippin,” which opens tonight, promises magic, music and a touching message.
The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Pippin, a young prince hunting for significance and meaning in life, through a mystical troupe of performers, with a score by Oscar- and Tony-winner Stephen Schwartz.
In this production directed by Michael Tood, young prince Pippin, heir to the Frankish throne, is in pursuit of the secret to true satisfaction and happiness, according to an RTOP news release. He looks for it in the temptations of flesh, the grandeur of fighting in war and the power of holding office, after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great.
Eventually, Pippin finds happiness can be found not in extraordinary endeavors, but in ordinary, everyday moments.
Tina McClure serves as musical director with assistance by Andy Pope; choreography and musical staging is by John Rich.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. tonight and continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 6-9 and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and April 9-10.
Tickets, $18-$25, are on sale at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman, and at rtoptheatre.org.