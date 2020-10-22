Two Moscow authors are marking the release of new picture book biographies for kids that share stories of a girl and a woman who overcame obstacles to make a difference.
BookPeople of Moscow will hold Zoom events Friday, and socially distanced book signings Saturday, for each author. Both books were named Junior Library Guild Selections.
Diane Worthey will debut her biography, “In One Ear And Out the Other: Antonia Brico and Her Amazingly Musical Life.” The book tells the story of the first woman to conduct the New York Philharmonic. It recently earned a Booklist Starred Review, indicating it’s an outstanding title in its genre. Worthey will appear at 11 a.m. Friday on Zoom and sign books at 11 a.m. Saturday at the store.
Annette Bay Pimentel’s book, “All The Way To The Top: One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities,” is the true story of how an 8-year-old girl climbed out of her wheelchair and up the steps of the U.S. Capitol to lobby for the Americans with Disabilities Act. Pimentel will appear at 1 p.m. Friday on Zoom and sign at 1 p.m. Saturday at the store.
The store is at 521 S. Main St. People can register for the Zoom talks online at www.bookpeopleofmoscow.com/events.