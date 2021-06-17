The Latah County Historical Society is looking forward to once again connecting with local history lovers this summer as pandemic restrictions are relaxed.
The society’s first Suds with a Scholar of 2021 is set for Wednesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds event stage and lawn in Moscow. Katherine Aiken will be the evening’s featured scholar, speaking about the life and legacy of the University of Idaho’s first dean of women, Permeal French.
French was known for her parties and strict enforcement of rules during her three-decade tenure at the university. She was a champion for women students under her watch and a true believer in the importance of school spirit.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for the society’s members and $12 for the general public, which includes a guest’s first beer. Additional pours are available for purchase. A dinner featuring Hog Heaven smoked sausages also will be for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash or checks, but cards will be accepted.
More information can be found at the Latah County Historical Society website or Facebook event page.