Performing in the pandemic

NEW YORK — A good way to hear what we’ve missed this year is to listen to Sam Cooke’s landmark live album, “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963.” On a warm January night in downtown Miami, Cooke was well into his torrid set when, in the middle of “Bring it on Home to Me,” he asks the audience to join in.
“Let me hear you say yeah,” coos Cooke.
The “Yeah!” that follows — instant, exuberant, loud — is one of the great call-and-responses in music, a euphoria of performer and audience as one.
Anything like that blissful moment has been painfully out of reach in 2020. Music halls have been closed since March. Broadway is shuttered. Comedy clubs empty. Live studio audiences mostly sent home. Cinemas with only “Wash your hands” on the marquee. The entertainment world has trudged on, by live-streaming, Zooming and improvising. But its in-person soul was nearly snuffed out, and with it a lifeblood of human connection.
The pandemic has upended entertainment industries, driving thousands out of work, reshaping time-tested institutions and accelerating digital transformations. For the arts, which are predicated on bringing people closer together if only for a song or a few acts, a year of isolation and social distancing goes against nature. Yet despite gathering being nearly impossible in 2020, many have found ways to connect nevertheless — even if applause is on mute, and standing ovations are sounded by car honks.
The show isn’t the same, but it goes on.
After a month of practicing and playing inside, Los Angeles Philharmonic members Cathy and Jonathan Karoly decided they had had enough. Cathy, a flutist, and Jonathan, a cellist, began playing on the porch of their Pasadena, Calif., home. At first, they didn’t tell anyone but their neighbors. Friends came and sat on the lawn. Passersbys inquired. And before they knew it, the Karolys had played 25 concerts, through heat and (until recently) virus spikes. They got adept at printing programs and putting out folding chairs. A steam of Philharmonic colleagues joined them. Some wept.
“We take it very seriously,” Jonathan says, speaking with his wife. “The fact that it’s on our porch is irrelevant. We never wanted to sacrifice the quality. People come and they’re going to hear a first-rate concert. We challenged ourselves.”
“As if we’re playing Carnegie Hall,” says Cathy.
With famed concert halls and neighborhood joints alike closed around the world by COVID-19, new venues took their place. The drive-in, a barely surviving remnant of the ’50s, proliferated, filling everywhere from box-store parking lots to deserted high-school ball fields. Playing not just movies but concerts, graduations and church services, the drive-in was reborn as the pandemic’s unlikely ark.
Much of the year’s entertainment was left to the streaming services, an ever-expanding array of subscription options that offered new oceans of content, and potentially a vision of Hollywood’s future. Not everything worked. Remember Quibi? But media goliaths increasingly reoriented their operations for the unfolding streaming wars. Warner Bros., the studio of “Casablanca,” detoured dramatically, sending “Wonder Woman 1984,” straight into homes and potentially forever downsizing the movie business.
Digital was both a lifeline and an imperfect stopgap. Zoom performances, virtual cinemas, filmed theater — even when done really well, as in “Hamilton” or “David Byrne’s American Utopia” — were all inevitably insufficient imitations of the genuine article. But they made weathering the storm possible. Some pandemic-fueled creations — zoom reunion shows, podcasts — stitched together people otherwise quarantined from one another. Artists like Taylor Swift and Fleet Foxes used time shut in to create arguably their most bracingly intimate work.
One moment of grace came in late April with the virtual 90th birthday concert for Stephen Sondheim. The theater community, settling in for a dark year, was beleaguered and lonesome.
“We’re dealing with so much grief that it feels kind of petty to be concerned about whether we can perform,” says Raúl Esparza, who hosted the concert. “Yet there’s something about the intimacy of live performance that you feel bereft without it. Like emptiness the world over. It’s not a small thing. It’s how we live.”