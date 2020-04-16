More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
The new streaming service Peacock from NBC/Universal launches this week free to Comcast cable subscribers and Xfinity customers before going out wide to the streaming world in July. Available now are such series as “30 Rock,” “Friday Night Lights” and the “Law and Order” shows, and classic and contemporary movies like “Jaws,” “E.T.,” and the “Fast and Furious” and “Despicable Me” series, plus NBC news programming and early access to late night talk shows.
The lineup eventually will include original programs along with hundreds of movies and TV shows. It’s free with commercials, or the premium version with no commercials and additional exclusive content is available for $4.99 per month. More at PeacockTV.com.
Cate Blanchett is conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne feminist icon Gloria Steinem in “Mrs. America” (2020, TV-MA), a limited series centered on the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Three episodes now are available on Hulu, with new episodes each Wednesday
Titus Welliver is back as LAPD Homicide Det. Harry Bosch in “Bosch: Season 6” (TV-MA), the terrific crime drama adapted by author Michael Connelly from his series of novels. There are 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.
A group of teenagers hunt for lost gold in the young adult series “Outer Banks: Season 1” (not rated), a mix of adventure, thriller, and teen melodrama set in the Barrier Islands of North Carolina. There are 10 episodes streaming on Netflix.
Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson go stir crazy during their three-month stint manning “The Lighthouse” (2019, R) off the stormy Atlantic coast. It earned an Oscar nomination for its unsettling cinematography. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Sergio” (2020, R) tells the story of Sérgio Vieira de Mello (played by Wagner Maura), the U.N. diplomat who was killed in a terrorist attack in Iran in 2003. Streaming on Netflix.
Free pick: “Mr. Holmes” (2015, PG) stars Ian McKellen as the iconic detective in retirement facing his greatest challenge ever: old age and memory loss. Available on both Kanopy and Hoopla, free streaming services available through most public library systems.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Guy Ritchie’s British gangster comedy “The Gentlemen” (2020, R) stars Matthew McConaughey as an American crime boss in London.
Netflix
Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in the family comedy “#blackAF: Season 1” (not rated) and the documentary limited series “The Innocence Files (2020, not rated) focuses on eight cases undertaken by the Innocence Project.
Amazon Prime Video
High school cliques collide in “Selah and the Spades” (2019, R), set at an exclusive boarding school.
Hulu
You can now stream the series debut of the ABC romantic comedy “Baker and the Beauty” and the season debut of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2” (TV-MA).
HBO Now
“Run: Season 1” (TV-MA) with Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson is a romantic adventure set at a breakneck pace. New episodes each Sunday.
Other streams
Meryl Streep narrates the animated short film “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” (2020, TV-G). Streaming on Apple TV+.
New on disc and available at Redbox
“Mercy,” “Underwater” and “Green Rush.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.