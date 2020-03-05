This week we announce the winners of Inland 360’s inaugural Pet Pageant.
The final round of voting took place online at inland360.com Thursday through Sunday, and competition was fierce. After illegal votes were eliminated (we’re doubtful your pet would endorse such behavior) here are the winners.
First-place winners will receive a gift certificate to either Bob’s Pet and Pond in Lewiston or Pets are People Too in Moscow and Pullman.
We plan to bring the contest back next year with more categories. Comments and suggestions can be emailed to editor@inland360.com.
This week, we’ve also included some other responses to the contest. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
Best Smile — Stella Thiel
Owner: Whitney Thiel of Moscow.
Second: Raymundo.
Third: Romeo.
Most Likely to Start a Meme — Sirius
Owner: Richard Kremer of Lewiston.
Second: Samwise.
Third: Oscar.
Cutest Couple — Ernie the pug and Hector the chihuahua
Owners: Bob and Linda Jensen of Grangeville.
Second: Aspen and Jazpur.
Third: Onesy and Twosy.
Best-Dressed — Mozzie
Owners: Michelle and John Rietz of Lewiston.
Second: Holly.
Third: Banjo Higgins.
Adorably Ugly — Tater (short for Pugtato)
Owner: Mark Lesperance of Lewiston.
Second: Xena.
Third: Douglas.