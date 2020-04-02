Here are a couple more of my true-crime podcast suggestions. You can find the first part of this column at inland360.com.
The title of “22 Hours: An American Nightmare” is not an exaggeration. The known details about the case, much of which remains unclear, are horrifying. This one is not for the faint of heart. I remembered the Washington Post stories when the home-invasion crime at the center of this story had happened in 2015, but I never had gotten all the details or learned any additional information. This 12-episode podcast by journalists Megan Cloherty and Jack Moore at radio station WTOP in Washington, D.C., fills in the gaps as they covered this story for many months, through the conclusion of the trial in late 2018.
— wtop.com/22-hours-an-american-nightmare-podcast/
“You Must Remember This” describes itself as “the podcast about the secret and/or forgotten history of Hollywood’s first century.” It was created and is written, produced and narrated by Karina Longworth, an author and former film journalist, according to the podcast website. Though this one is not solely in the true-crime genre, the one season I have listened to so far is exactly that: the 12-episode season titled “Charles Manson’s Hollywood.” It was prompted by my viewing of “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.” I grew up steeped in the details of the horrific crimes and trials of Manson and his followers, and read prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi’s book “Helter Skelter,” and I thought there were no more details for me to learn. This podcast held my interest with Longworth’s deep dive into the psychology of just how Manson did what he did. Since she started this podcast in 2014, there are many seasons and episodes to hear. Dive in.
— www.youmustrememberthispodcast.com/seasons