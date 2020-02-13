Presenters are being sought of the 2020 speaker series at Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding.
The annual speaker series is a highlight of summer programming at the park and allows visitors to experience cultural practices firsthand. Presentations are held weekends between June and August. Past demonstrators have made moccasins, drums, beadwork, baskets and more. Speakers are welcome to share cultural stories or discuss broader topics like cultural ecology. Cultural demonstrators and speakers receive an honorarium.
Those interested should contact the park by phone at (208) 843-7009 or email vivian_wilson@nps.gov by March 31.