Artists took to the outdoors this week during the annual Palouse Plein Air painting competition, organized by the Moscow Arts Commission.
The competition is open to artists aged 18 and older, who must paint on-site during a one-week time frame anywhere in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. Entries will be returned to the gallery today, and a jury will determine the winners.
A reception and awards ceremony is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Moscow Contemporary art gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 17.