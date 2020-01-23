Orchestrating a music class

For people who love music and want to learn more, Lewis-Clark State College is opening up a free course, Survey of Music 101.
Sarah Graham, assistant professor of music at LCSC, selected lectures to offer to the community.
“We thought it would be a great way to bring the community in. It is an organic way to get people intrigued,” she said.
The curriculum isn’t from a textbook but designed by Graham. A few of the class topics include: The Power of Music to Save Lives, Music of Revolution and The American Protest of the ’60s.
“I love teaching nontraditional classes. I wanted to keep them as relevant as possible to what people are listening to now and get them engaged as well.”
The classes will take place at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
People can pre-register for the classes at the door or online at www.lcsc.edu/ce/non-credit-courses. Classes will take place 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the following dates:
Tuesday: Introduction to the Renaissance Madrigal.
Feb. 4: Opera & Oratorio.
Feb. 11: Poetry & Music: 19th Century Lieder.
Feb. 18: Songs Without Words: Classical Dance Music.
Feb. 20: Songs Without Words: Classical Concert Music.
Feb. 25: Songs Without Words: Jazz.
Feb. 27: Music as Revolution: Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.
March 3: Music for Survival: Nazi Germany.
March 10: Music for Survival & Freedom: Spirituals & Music of Enslaved Africans.
March 12 and 17: Film, “I Can Tell the World” (The Spirituals Project).
March 19: Apartheid & the South African Freedom Song Movement.
March 24 and 26: Film, “The Power of One” (South African Freedom Song Movement).
April 7 and 9: Film, “Amandla! A Revolution in Four-Part Harmony” (South African Freedom Song Movement).
April 14 and 16: Film, “The Singing Revolution” (Estonian Song Festival).
April 21: American Protest Music of the 1960s, Part I: Civil Rights & Vietnam.
April 23: American Protest Music of the 1960s, Part II: Civil Rights & Vietnam.
April 28: Musical Theatre as Social, Political and Cultural Commentary. !