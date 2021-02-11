Jean Baptiste Charbonneau traveled more of the West as a baby than most people have in their lifetime. Charbonneau, also known as “Pomp,” was the son of Sacajawea, who traveled with William Clark and Meriwether Lewis in the Corps of Discovery. His story will be shared in “The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau” at 1 p.m. Saturday during an online discussion by historians Garry Bush, of Lewiston, and Steven Lee, of Clarkston.
After traveling through Idaho to the Pacific as an infant, Pomp grew up to be a fur trader, helped chart the Sante Fe Trail and was one of the first gold miners in California. He died along the Owyhee River in southwestern Idaho in 1866.
Registration for the event can be done through this shortened link: bit.ly/3tvfwH6.
The event is presented by the Nez Perce County Historical Society and the Lewis and Clark Heritage Foundation Idaho Chapter.