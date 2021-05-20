Flora School Days, an annual celebration of pioneer know-how, will again take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes are June 1-5, and presentations include tanning hides, wood cookstove use, nine-patch quilt sewing by hand and machine, herb gathering, blacksmithing and weaving. Fees are by donation after taking the class.
The list of demonstrations can be viewed online at floraschool.org. Each class has a materials and equipment list to be prepared beforehand. People are asked to register in advance by emailing fsec.education@gmail.com. Students will receive information on the online platform that will be used for each class and how to donate.
The event is organized by the Flora School Education Center, a nonprofit group based at a historic schoolhouse in Flora, Ore. !