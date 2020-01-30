It just got easier for Palouse-area artists to connect with those looking for their work thanks to a recent update to Moscow’s Artist Directory. It’s available through www.ci.moscow.id.us.
The online directory, compiled by the city’s Art Department, replaces a yearly publication. The online version makes the information accessible to a wider number of people and can be edited at any time.
The Artist Directory is open to musicians and visual, literary and performing artists, who can submit up to four images, along with an artist biography and contact information. Businesses and individuals looking to connect with artists — for example, to hire or showcase their work — can search by name or artistic medium.
The directory uses a new content management system, said Megan Cherry, arts program manager. The same system is used to register for events like Moscow’s ArtWalk and Palouse Plein Air and apply for public art opportunities. The database also is connected to an email list that gets information out to artists about upcoming events and opportunities.
Artists who’d like to be listed can submit information at any time.
— Michelle Schmidt, for Inland 360