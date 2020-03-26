On the cover

Riley Helal

This cutaway view of a home depicts family members engaged in various activities as they practice coronavirus-imposed social distancing. It was created for Inland360 by Riley Helal, an illustrator based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, who loves telling stories with her art. In her limited hours away from the computer, she enjoys reading and spending time with her family and dog. She is a student at the University of Idaho, where she will be graduating in May 2020 with a major in graphic design and illustration and a minor in creative writing.

