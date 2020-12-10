Oatman to share indigenous perspective on women’s suffrage

Not all women in the U.S. gained the right to vote 100 years ago. Indigenous women were among those who remained disenfranchised even after the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Mary Jane Oatman will discuss “Indigenous Women, Voting Rights and Citizenship” in an online talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday organized by the Latah County Historical Society. Oatman calls herself a “mitochondrial matriarch of the Nimiipuu people” and is an advocate for a return to ancestral knowledge systems. She’ll discuss indigenous perspectives of the women’s suffrage movement. A link for the talk is on the society’s website at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.