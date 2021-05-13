The cartoon “Bad Reporter” will no longer appear in Inland 360 following the retirement of its creator, Don Asmussen, for health reasons.
“Earthweek: A Diary of a Changing World,” by Steve Newman, will take its place. “Earthweek” is a snapshot of weekly headlines relating to the natural world and the environment. Our planet is changing rapidly, and climate change is a pressing issue facing humanity. “Earthweek” gives casual readers an opportunity to stay abreast of the latest developments.
Newman is designated a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society and is a fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society. He also is a member of the American Geophysical Union and the National Association of Science Writers.
— Jennifer K. Bauer, Inland 360 editor