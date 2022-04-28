Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
Posts spread fictional tale of ‘Ukrainian beauty who blew up 52 Russian tanks’
FALSE CLAIM: Photo of woman in a military uniform shows “Ukrainian beauty” who “blew up 52 invading Russian tanks.”
THE FACTS: The woman in the photo is a military doctor, not a combat soldier. The misrepresented photo is the latest example of false propaganda and disinformation that have overwhelmed social media in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine over the past seven weeks.
The widely-shared photo showed a young woman in a camouflage jacket decorated with medals and pins, including one with a Ukrainian flag. Twitter posts touted her as a combat hero, responsible for destroying Russian military vehicles. “This Ukrainian beauty blew up 52 invading Russian tanks,” read tweet shared more than 9,000 times.
But the information is incorrect. A reverse-image search found the photo of the Ukrainian woman, Maj. Victoria Palamarchuk, appeared in an article about her work as a military doctor. The article was published in March 2021 by ArmyInform, an information agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The article described Palamarchuk as a traumatologist who began working for the Ukrainian military in 2014. ArmyInform said in 2021 that she was a senior resident of the traumatology department who operated on patients with gunshot wounds, performed amputations and carried out other surgeries at a military medical clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
The Associated Press used Facebook to locate Palamarchuk’s mother, Tatyana Palamarchuk, who confirmed the claims she blew up 52 tanks were false.
“About tanks — it’s a fake! Victoria is a military doctor, trauma surgeon,” the elder Palamarchuk wrote in a Facebook message in Ukrainian. “She does not need false merits. She has something to be proud of and rightly so.”
Tatyana Palamarchuk said her daughter was too busy with work to respond to the false claim, but shared her daughter’s Facebook account, which corroborated her residence in Dnipro and her work as a trauma doctor.
Private gift shop — not White House — is selling coins honoring Zelenskyy
FALSE CLAIM: The Biden administration “dedicated two commemorative coins” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
THE FACTS: The White House Gift Shop, which is a private company and not part of the federal government, is selling the coins. The White House-themed shop recently began selling two coins focused on Zelenskyy. But social media posts in recent days have wrongly claimed that it was the White House itself behind the coins.
“The U.S. Presidential Administration dedicated two commemorative coins in the ‘Historical Moments’ series to Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” reads one tweet, which included a screenshot of the coins from the White House Gift Shop.
But the shop, despite its name, isn’t operated by the federal government. It’s a private company. The store was associated with the White House when it was founded in the 1940s as a “flower fund” for families of White House police officers, but that’s no longer the case.
“The White House Gift Shop is privatized,” Anthony Giannini, CEO and executive director of the shop, told the AP. Giannini said he officially acquired the shop in 2012 from the now-defunct U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Benefit Fund.
Fake BBC tweet spreads fabricated Macron quote
FALSE CLAIM: The BBC tweeted that French President Emmanuel Macron said France needs to be prepared to take as many as 60 million refugees from Africa and the Middle East over the next 20 years because sanctions against Russia will cause economic collapse in Africa.
THE FACTS: The BBC didn't tweet this, nor had Macron argued that France, a country of 67 million people, needed to prepare for 60 million refugees.
As French citizens prepared to vote in the April 24 runoff election, social media users shared an image made to look like a BBC tweet to push a false narrative about Macron (who was re-elected).
The doctored image included BBC News branding in the bottom left corner. But the tweet wasn’t posted on any BBC account, nor does it reflect any real story published by the broadcaster, the BBC press office confirmed to the AP in an email.
“This isn’t a BBC article and we encourage audiences to visit the BBC News website if they’re unsure if a story is real,” the BBC press office wrote.
Cloud seeding hasn’t caused flooding in Australia
FALSE CLAIM: A rain-enhancing process known as cloud seeding caused historic flooding in Tasmania, Australia, in 2016 and along Australia’s southeastern coast this year.
THE FACTS: There’s no evidence to suggest that cloud seeding played a role in either flood, and an atmospheric research expert told the AP that cloud seeding wouldn’t change the dynamics of a cloud enough to cause massive flooding.
In recent months, Australia’s southeastern coast has experienced some of its worst flooding in more than a decade, leading some social media users to highlight a previous instance of flooding and spread false theories about what caused it and other floods over the years. Twitter users are sharing a clip from a 2016 news broadcast about flooding in Tasmania to claim it proves that cloud seeding — which involves spraying fine particles of silver iodide and dry ice into a cloud system to enhance precipitation — provoked the heavy rainfall.
But a probe by the Tasmanian government into the 2016 flooding has since been completed, and investigators found that cloud seeding by Hydro Tasmania, a government-owned generator of renewable energy, didn't contribute to or worsen the heavy rains.
“Hydro Tasmania (HT)’s cloud seeding activities on 5 June had no impact on precipitation, with this conclusion having a solid scientific basis,” stated the June 2017 independent report.
