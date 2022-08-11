Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
Bill wouldn’t turn current owners of semi-automatic weapons into felons
FALSE CLAIM: A congressional bill to ban certain semi-automatic weapons would “turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight.”
THE FACTS: The bill would only affect future firearm transactions, so people who already lawfully own such weapons when the bill passes would be allowed to keep them, legal experts confirmed.
An effort by House Democrats to ban certain semi-automatic weapons is being misrepresented online.
“They want to turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight,” read an Instagram post with a picture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that amassed thousands of likes.
The post referred to H.R. 1808, also known as the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, which passed in the House on July 29. The bill is expected to stall in the Senate, where Republicans have dismissed it as an election-year strategy by Democrats. The bill would make it a crime to knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer or possess a long list of semi-automatic weapons and magazines. Among the semi-automatic weapons banned would be some 200-plus types of semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s, and pistols. The restrictions wouldn’t apply to many other models, which the bill lists by name.
People who already legally own such weapons when the bill passes will still be allowed to possess the firearm, and those guns will still be legal to sell or otherwise transfer.
The claim that 150 million people would be affected by the bill also is suspect, since current estimates suggest that there aren’t even that many firearms owners in the United States. A 2021 National Firearms Survey, for example, found that about 81 million Americans are gun owners.
Social media posts push falsehood that monkeypox is solely a disease of gay men
FALSE CLAIM: Monkeypox can only be spread among gay men.
THE FACTS: While the overwhelming majority of cases in the current outbreak in the U.S. and Europe have so far been among men who have sex with men, experts and officials say the virus can be transmitted to anyone.
As monkeypox has spread, social media posts have pushed an erroneous narrative that the virus can only be transmitted among gay men.
A meme widely shared on Facebook, which included four depictions of heterosexual couples and families, is captioned: “The ‘I have immunity to monkeypox’ starter kit.” Similar posts were shared on Twitter and TikTok.
But it’s false to suggest the virus can affect only gay or bisexual men, or that anal sex is the only way it is transmitted.
“Sexual orientation does not confer immunity to monkeypox,” Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, a Columbia University epidemiologist, told the AP in an email. “Furthermore, one can become infected without sexual activity.”
The U.S. has reported some monkeypox cases in some women and at least two in children. Officials suspect the children contracted monkeypost through household transmission.
“There is no evidence that heterosexual people have immunity and some have acquired infection,” said Dr. Sharon Walmsley, a senior scientist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute who co-authored a recent study looking at hundreds of monkeypox infections in 16 countries.
Walmsley noted in an email that researchers believe monkeypox is spread through close contact, including sexual activity, but it isn’t clear if the virus is being spread via bodily fluids such as semen during sexual intercourse.
As the AP has reported, scientists believe the primary route of transmission during the current outbreak has been skin-to-skin contact during sexual encounters with someone who has symptoms. The virus also may spread through saliva and respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact, such as during kissing and cuddling.
Additionally, transmission could occur through touching fabrics or objects, such as bedding or towels, used by a person with monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, chills, body aches and bumps on parts of the body. The lesions caused by the virus can be extremely painful.
Immigrants aren’t getting Social Security numbers at the U.S. border
FALSE CLAIM: U.S. Border Patrol agents are giving Social Security numbers to immigrants who cross the border into the U.S. without authorization.
THE FACTS: Border Patrol doesn’t give Social Security numbers to immigrants who cross the border, nor does it have the authority to do so, a spokesperson for the agency told the AP.
Lara Logan, a former Fox Nation host, recently incorrectly claimed U.S. Border Patrol agents are distributing Social Security numbers to immigrants at the border. In a video that has circulated widely on social media, Logan tells the audience at an event in Tempe, Ariz., that: “Now, when people come across the border illegally — and I have this confirmed from Border Patrol agents who are actually physically doing this — they get given a Social Security number.”
The video clip also spread on conservative blogs and websites.
But no such thing is happening, Rhonda Lawson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told the AP in an email.
“U.S. Border Patrol does not possess the capability or authority to issue Social Security numbers, and therefore does not issue Social Security numbers to non-citizens who crossed the border,” she wrote.
Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor at Cornell University who teaches immigration law, agreed Border Patrol agents wouldn’t hand out Social Security numbers.
“Even if they were to do it, it would be illegal for them to do it and they could be prosecuted for doing it,” he said.
Logan didn’t immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.