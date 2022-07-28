Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
New 988 hotline doesn’t currently use geolocation services
FALSE CLAIM: Using the new 988 mental health hotline “will automatically route your geolocation information to local authorities.”
THE FACTS: The hotline doesn’t have the capability to detect the exact location of a caller, nor does it “automatically” share such information with authorities.
The country’s first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline, designed to connect callers with trained mental health counselors, went live July 16, the AP reported. But some social media users cautioned against using it, falsely claiming those who contact the hotline will have their “geolocation information” shared with authorities.
That’s incorrect, as a website dedicated to the hotline makes clear, stating: “The Lifeline does not currently have the capability to directly ‘trace’ callers, chat or text users in a way the same way that 911 providers do.”
The hotline website adds that in “atypical situations” in which emergency services are needed to prevent serious injuries or fatalities but the caller isn’t able to share their location information, counselors must provide what information they have to 911 operators, such as the caller’s phone number or the chat user’s IP address.
The agency did hold a forum in May to explore incorporating geolocation capabilities. The purpose of the lifeline is to connect those in need of help with professionals who can assist directly by phone, said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“We’re actually reducing the need for an in-person response,” she said.
But Wesolowski said that incorporating geolocation technology would be valuable in rare cases where dispatching emergency services is warranted, she said.
Currently, if a 988 counselor finds there may be an imminent risk, that call could be transferred to 911, but geolocation information wouldn’t be available if the caller didn’t directly dial 911.
Some have raised privacy and legal concerns around the prospect of pairing all 988 calls with geolocation information.
Wesolowski said that geolocation data can help to save lives, but also added that it’s important to protect callers’ privacy and to not allow it to be used to unnecessarily dispatch law enforcement to people in crisis.
Graphic doesn’t show 2019 election fraud in Kentucky
FALSE CLAIM: A 2019 clip of CNN election coverage shows a Republican gubernatorial candidate’s vote tally drop while his Democratic opponent’s total rises amid the ongoing count, which is evidence of fraud.
THE FACTS: In the clip, a CNN graphic does briefly display a drop in the Republican candidate’s total, but it was caused by an error that was corrected minutes later, according to a representative of the data firm that provided the numbers.
A clip of “Anderson Cooper 360” recorded by someone watching the program on their television has circulated on Facebook in recent days. The clip shows incoming vote results from the Nov. 5, 2019, Kentucky gubernatorial race, with Democratic candidate and eventual winner Andy Beshear ahead of Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. When the vote tally numbers update, Bevin’s total appears to decrease, even as ballots are still being counted in the race.
“At the exact same second that Andy Beshear has gone up 560 votes, Matt Bevin has gone down 560 votes,” the person watching says. “This is vote-switching in the computer.”
But votes for Bevin weren’t transferred to Beshear. The CNN graphic contains a “typo,” according to Rob Farbman, executive vice president of Edison Research, which provided the vote data to CNN. Farbman told the AP in an email that a reporter accidentally read the vote totals backward, attributing Beshear’s 6,863 votes to Bevin and Bevin’s 6,303 votes to Beshear. That gave Bevin an illusory boost of 560 votes.
The correct vote tallies are corroborated by Henderson County, Ky.’s certified election results.
The vote discrepancy shown in the video has repeatedly spurred false rumors in the years since the election.
Study on COVID-19 vaccines and DNA misinterpreted
FALSE CLAIM: A Swedish study shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine changes recipients’ DNA.
THE FACTS: The study, conducted by researchers at Lund University in Sweden, tested whether the vaccine’s mRNA could be converted to DNA, and found this was the case in certain lab-altered liver cell lines under experimental conditions. It didn’t assess whether the vaccine alters the human genome, or what the effects of that would be. The genome is the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being.
But social media users are citing the February study to push the unproven theory that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines permanently alter recipients’ DNA. A clip from March that reshared online in recent days shows three doctors, who have spread misinformation about vaccines in the past, discussing the study and falsely claiming it demonstrates that “the Pfizer vaccine reverse transcribes and installs DNA into the human genome.” Other social media users commented that the paper proves mRNA COVID-19 vaccines “change the recipient’s DNA.”
Experts say such interpretations mischaracterize the work and draw inaccurate conclusions. The study authors clarified their research in a Q&A, stating “there is no reason for anyone to change their decision to take the vaccine based on this study.”
DNA is the building block of the body’s genetic code. RNA is closely related to DNA, and one type, called messenger RNA, sends instructions to the cell. The mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines helps train the body to recognize a protein from the coronavirus to trigger an immune response.
“In order to create these cell lines (in the study), the genetic make-up of the cells has to be ‘fiddled with’ to make them immortal and keep them alive in the petri dish,” Dr. David Strain wrote in an email. “These cells have had the normal protections of the immune system removed.”
Unlike the “abnormal” cells used in the study, the human body’s protections help stop imported genetic material from being “corrupted,” Strain said. !
Because the study design doesn’t reflect what happens in most bodies, the experts said the findings cannot be extrapolated to make inferences about human subjects. The study authors similarly pointed out in their Q&A that a limitation is that they “don’t know if what we observed in this cell line could also happen in cells of other tissue types.”
On the web
