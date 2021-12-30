Not Real News is a weekly fact check by the Associated Press of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
New York lawmakers aren’t voting on a bill to detain the unvaccinated
CLAIM: New York lawmakers will vote Jan. 5 on a bill that would allow for the “indefinite detention of the unvaccinated.”
THE FACTS: The claim is misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the New York state legislature in 2015, that would allow for the temporary detention of individuals infected, or suspected of being infected, with a contagious disease during a public health emergency. The state Assembly’s health committee has no plans to take action on the bill, and its sponsor, Assemblyman N. Nick Perry, has said he will withdraw it.
While the proposal failed to find support among lawmakers, it is still causing a stir online. In recent days, social media users have pushed a claim that lawmakers are planning to vote on the bill as soon as Sunday — and that it would allow for the “indefinite detention” of people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. But no such vote on the bill in question was slated for that day, which is actually just the start of the legislative session.
Citing “concocted stories” online about the bill, Perry, its sponsor, tweeted last week that he would take “legislative action to strike the bill, remove it from the calendar, thus ending all consideration, and actions that could lead to passage into law.” The bill proposed allowing the state to temporarily detain someone carrying or suspected to be carrying a contagious disease — or someone they came into contact with — in a “medical facility or other appropriate facility.” The bill also said such a person “shall not continue to be detained” after they are determined to be no longer contagious.
Frank Shea, a spokesman for Perry, told The Associated Press that the bill was first proposed in 2015 after a nurse defied quarantine after treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone. Shea said that while Perry reintroduced the bill year after year, he had not actively pushed for the legislation and said it would be withdrawn because it had become a “distraction.”
Posts misrepresent recent Washington University study on COVID-19 immunity
CLAIM: Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis released data showing that if you have had COVID-19, even a mild case, you are likely protected from the virus for life.
THE FACTS: The researchers found that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have bone marrow cells that can create antibodies for decades, but that doesn’t mean those individuals will be immune to new variants of the virus.
As the highly contagious omicron variant quickly became the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., a misleading article and several social media posts falsely claimed that people who have had COVID-19 before are immune for the rest of their lives.
“If you’ve had COVID-19, even a mild case, major congratulations to you as you’ve more than likely got long-term immunity,” read an article published Dec. 21 on the news site The Epoch Times. “In fact, you’re likely to be immune for life, as is the case with recovery from many infectious agents — once you’ve had the disease and recovered, you’re immune, most likely for life.”
However, the posts misrepresent the research they cite — a study published in May in the journal Nature — according to study co-author Dr. Ali Ellebedy, who teaches pathology and immunology at Washington University’s medical school. The study examined the blood and bone marrow of people who had experienced mild COVID-19 infections and found long-lived antibody-producing cells, evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 would likely create antibodies against it for a long time. Still, the study “does NOT show nor claim that people recovering from mild SARS-CoV-2 infection are protected for life,” Ellebedy said in an email. “Epidemiological data clearly show that people recovered from earlier infection can be infected especially with emerging variants of concerns like Delta and Omicron.”
Ellebedy explained that having detectable antibody response for a lifetime doesn’t necessarily mean being protected from the virus for a lifetime.
“Not all antibodies are protective especially if the virus they are raised against is constantly changing,” Ellebedy said. A prior infection doesn’t seem to offer much protection against an omicron infection although, like with vaccination, it may reduce the chances of severe illness. The Epoch Times didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.
Scientists aren’t just relabeling the common cold as the omicron variant
CLAIM: The illness that scientists are labeling the omicron variant of COVID-19 may actually just be the common cold or the respiratory syncytial virus, both of which appear more often in the winter months.
THE FACTS: Despite posts claiming scientists are “just calling the common cold or an RSV infection the omicron variant,” no one is just putting a new scientific name on a cold. Scientists have identified the omicron variant through precise genetic sequencing, not simply by noticing cold-like symptoms.
By sequencing the genome of the coronavirus in a respiratory sample from someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, scientists can pinpoint the ways in which the virus has mutated. That’s how they know when a new coronavirus variant is spreading in the population, as opposed to a previous strain.
“Every bacteria and virus has specific genetic markers,” said Dr. Anita Gupta, a professor and anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Scientists, she added, look for those genetic markers when they sequence the viral genome, “and that’s how they’re able to identify which type of variant they have.”
The post also ignores that COVID-19 diagnostic tests do more than just confirm patients are sick: They are designed specifically to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 tests are designed to register as positive only in the presence of SARS-CoV-2, not other viruses, Gupta explained.