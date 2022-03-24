Editor’s note: Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
Congress members didn’t boost their own salaries this month
FALSE CLAIM: Members of Congress gave themselves a 21% pay raise in early March.
THE FACTS: Social media users are misrepresenting a government spending bill that increased funding for legislative office budgets — which members of Congress use to hire and pay staff and cover other official expenses — not lawmakers’ salaries. Congress on March 10 approved the bipartisan $1.5 trillion government spending bill, financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year and providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. After President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, many social media users began falsely claiming it included a 21% pay bump for federal lawmakers. “Congress gave themselves a 21% raise,” read a widely shared tweet. “They need an extra 30+ grand a year but they won’t raise minimum wage from $7.25 an hour?” But the bill doesn’t at all change Congress members’ salaries, which have stayed the same at $174,000 a year since 2009, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. A summary of the bill from Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee says the bill prevents “any pay increases in FY22” for members of Congress. Instead, the bill includes $774.4 million for the Members Representational Allowance, a budget that allows every House member to hire and pay legislative staff and manage other official expenses. That $774.4 million number is $134.4 million higher, or 21% more, than the fiscal year 2021 budget provided for the same purpose, according to a report from the House Appropriations Committee. The House Ethics Committee explains on its website that members of Congress may only use the Members Representational Allowance budget for “ordinary and necessary expenses” incurred as part of a member’s official duties. “The MRA may not be used to pay for any expenses related to activities or events that are primarily social in nature, personal expenses, campaign or political expenses, or House committee expenses,” the committee’s website says. Top Democrats in the House said the higher MRA funding will help lawmakers recruit and retain staff who have been leaving for more competitive opportunities. About 1 in 8 Washington-based congressional staffers made less than a living wage in 2020, according to an analysis of salary data by Issue One, a bipartisan advocacy group.
Green New Deal falsely identified as the cause of high gas prices
FALSE CLAIM: The Green New Deal is causing gas prices to spike.
THE FACTS: The Green New Deal, a broad plan intended to address climate change, has not been enacted into law and is not impacting gas prices, experts say. But posts claiming that the increase in U.S. gas prices is due to the regulations associated with the Green New Deal have circulated widely on social media in recent days. “It’s Not Russia (they supply just 3% of our oil.),” a Facebook user wrote last week. “It’s’ not the oil companies, It Is the GREEN NEW DEAL regulations. They are lying to us…” The claim is false. The Green New Deal, a sweeping plan backed by some Democrats to address climate change, has not been enacted by the federal government, experts told The Associated Press. “It’s like blaming what’s happening in the world on a boogeyman that doesn’t exist,” said Michael Wara, director of the climate and energy policy program at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. “That’s not correct.” The Green New Deal, which originally existed as a nonbinding resolution, called for a “10-year national mobilization” to move the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels and replace them with renewable sources, the AP reported in March 2019. But the resolution didn’t pass Congress. Wara noted that Build Back Better, President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion spending plan, included provisions that were inspired by the Green New Deal, such as rebates for electric vehicles. However, the spending plan has been stalled in Congress for months.
There are many reasons gasoline prices have pushed higher. The biggest driver is the price of crude oil, which has been rising over the past year. As more people get on the road after being cooped up during the pandemic, oil and gas suppliers that had scaled back production during the pandemic lull in demand are struggling to keep up. And decisions by the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to only modestly increase the oil they released to the market kept prices high. Global oil prices have climbed even higher as Russia, a major oil supplier to the world, invaded Ukraine and many buyers shunned Russian crude, reducing the viable global oil supply.
Pfizer’s stock hasn’t been removed from the New York Stock Exchange
FALSE CLAIM: Pfizer has been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
THE FACTS: Drug maker Pfizer Inc., which produces a COVID-19 vaccine, has not been removed from the NYSE, a company spokesperson confirmed. Many social media users cited a specific U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission form as proof that Pfizer has been removed from the stock exchange. The form features the text, “NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION.” “PFIZER delisting from NYSE. How is this not much bigger news? This means they know they will crash!!! Share,” said a tweet that shared an image of the form. Another tweet posted on Monday states, “Pay attention - this is important: 3/07/2022: Pfizer requests to be delisted from the NY Stock Exchange.” But the claims are false. The form being shared on social media actually concerns the delisting of a debt security, which is tradeable corporate debt, similar to a bond. The form was filed by the NYSE on March 7. “The 0.250% Notes due 2022 were euro denominated notes that were paid in full on March 7, 2022, in accordance with their terms and maturity date,” the Pfizer spokesperson wrote, referring to Pfizer’s debt security. “As a result, the 0.250% Notes due 2022 are no longer outstanding and thus are delisted from the NYSE.” In other words, once the debt is paid off, it is delisted. The spokesperson added that Pfizer’s common stock continues “to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.” Ludwig Chincarini, a professor of finance at the University of San Francisco, told The Associated Press that corporate debt trading is common, though it typically isn’t conducted in exchanges and is done in the “over the counter market.” “Companies issue debt all the time because they borrow,” he said. “It’s another form of financing.” “What happens is the notes matured, they’re done, so the exchange has to remove them and they have to inform the SEC,” Chincarini added. A spokesperson for the NYSE declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Commission did not respond to the AP’s request for comment. !
