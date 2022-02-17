Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
Posts falsely claim 50% of Ottawa police quit over protests
FALSE CLAIM: Half of the police officers in Canada’s capital city resigned Feb. 7 in support of protests against vaccine requirements.
THE FACTS: On the contrary, no Ottawa police officers had resigned in support of a convoy of truckers against vaccine mandates in the city as of Friday, both the Ottawa Police Service and a union representing its members told The Associated Press. A protest advocate named Patrick King made the false claim in a livestreamed Facebook video Feb. 6. Social media users seized on the clip, sharing it across Twitter, TikTok and other platforms with captions declaring it meant that Ottawa truckers were “WINNING” and that police were “siding with the protesters.” But this is “in no way accurate,” according to Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, who said his organization represents all of the Ottawa Police Service with the exception of about 50 senior officers and four police executives. Constable Amy Gagnon, a spokeswoman for the Ottawa Police Service, also confirmed the claims were false, saying all available Ottawa police officers were working and there had been “no resignations due to the demonstration.” The rumor “is simply not factual,” said Patrick Champagne, press secretary to Ottawa’s mayor, Jim Watson, adding that no resignations had been reported to the mayor’s office. King did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Despite Biden’s claim, gun makers can indeed be sued
FALSE CLAIM: Gun manufacturers are “the only industry in America that is exempted from being sued by the public. The only one.”
THE FACTS: While gun manufacturers have legal protections that shield them from most lawsuits, this does not mean they are exempt from being sued, nor are they the only industry with such protections, according to legal experts. On Feb. 3, President Joe Biden discussed his commitment to fighting gun violence during a Gun Violence Prevention Task Force meeting in New York City. In the following days, people on social media widely shared a tweet from Townhall.com, a conservative news website, that contained a clip in which Biden spoke about the firearms industry and said: “Imagine had we had a liability — they’re the only industry in America that is exempted from being able to be sued by the public. The only one.” Experts told the AP that taking legal action against firearms makers and sellers is possible — but it’s very difficult for the cases to reach court. The 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA, gives immunity to gun makers so they can’t be held liable for injuries caused by criminal misuse of their weapons, Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA School of Law, told the AP in an email. He said Congress feared liability could put firearm sellers and manufacturers out of business. Another purpose of the law was to protect a citizen’s access to buy and use of firearms for legal purposes, explained Jacob Charles, executive director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law. The law includes six exceptions where firearms manufacturers or dealers can be held liable for damages their weapons cause, Charles said, which means it does not provide “absolute immunity.” These exceptions include defects or damages in the design of the gun, negligence, or breach of contract or warranty regarding the purchase of a gun. Another exception is when the manufacturer or seller knowingly violated a state or federal law related to the sale or marketing of a firearm, Charles said. In the case of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., families of victims of the shooting are suing the gun maker, Remington, and alleging “ wrongful marketing ” of firearms, according to previous AP reporting. This case is still developing. But even with PLCAA’s exceptions, it’s still very difficult to sue gun manufacturers. Judges have dismissed many cases against gun makers. That’s because PLCAA provides immunity in most scenarios where a person would try to sue, Winkler said. “The cases, like Newtown, that have survived tend to be innovative suits that test the boundaries of the law,” said Winkler. Despite Biden’s claim, the firearms industry is not the only industry that has special exemptions in the United States.
Cancer rate not up 20 times from COVID-19 vaccines
FALSE CLAIM: There is a “massive spike” in cancer rates, with certain types of cancers up 20 times the normal rate since the “Operation Warp Speed injections were first introduced.”
THE FACTS: U.S. medical professionals who study cancer rates say they have not seen a spike in cancer rates since the COVID-19 vaccines began, and clinical trials and data haven’t shown vaccinated individuals are more susceptible to developing cancer. Following news earlier this month of President Joe Biden’s initiative to cut the cancer death rate in half within 25 years, false claims began circulating on social media, attempting to link the COVID-19 vaccine to cancer rates. One Twitter post says “there is now 20 times the normal average of certain types of cancers” since the COVID-19 vaccination program began. Health professionals who directly work with cancer patients say the claim is baseless. States have surveillance systems to spot increases in cancer rates and cancer hot spots, and public health agencies are required to report cancer cases, Dr. Arif Kamal, first chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society, told The Associated Press. Kamal noted that state health departments who closely track cancer rates would have sounded the alarm if any upticks were noted.
Virulent HIV variant is decades old, has no link to COVID vaccine
FALSE CLAIM: The HIV variant recently found in the Netherlands is linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.
THE FACTS: The previously unrecognized HIV variant had been circulating in the Netherlands for decades. Experts say there’s no connection between the vaccines and the variant, and vaccine trials have not shown that recipients are more susceptible to contracting HIV in general. After news broke last week that the more virulent variant of HIV has been documented in the Netherlands, social media users began spreading false claims attempting to link the variant to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Associated Press has previously debunked similar claims trying to link the vaccines to HIV or AIDS, the most severe phase of HIV infection. Experts said the COVID-19 vaccines do not contain HIV, and clinical trials and data from the administration of shots around the world have not shown that it makes the body more vulnerable to contracting the virus. Experts also confirm the vaccines have no connection to the newly identified HIV variant, which actually dates back to the 1990s.
Nurse peddles baseless claim that COVID treatment remdesivir is lethal
FALSE CLAIM: Remdesivir is “continuing to kill patients in the United States” and recipients have “a less than 25% chance of survival if they get more than two doses.”
THE FACTS: Experts say claims that remdesivir, an antiviral medicine approved as a COVID-19 treatment, is killing patients are baseless. Clinical trials did not find that the drug increases deaths among recipients. Still, a video viewed millions of times on social media is spreading the baseless claim. “They rolled out remdesivir under a substantial number of patients for which we all saw, it was killing the patients,” Nicole Sirotek, a nurse licensed in Nevada, claims in the video posted on YouTube and shared on various social media platforms. Sirotek was speaking during an event hosted by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in late January that was rife with falsehoods that then spread online. Sirotek went on to claim that “qualitative data with a humanistic phenomenological approach” that was collected by nurses show remdesivir recipients “have a less than 25% chance of survival if they get more than two doses.” But experts say that there is no support for those claims, and that the data-gathering process she described is not a rigorous method for assessing the safety or efficacy of a drug. Sirotek and her group, American Frontline Nurses, did not return multiple requests by the AP for supporting data. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke University associate professor of medicine who specializes in infectious diseases, said in an email that remdesivir was not shown to increase deaths in recipients in any of the clinical trials that have been conducted. “In fact, they usually did better, especially if the drug was given early in the illness,” he said.
