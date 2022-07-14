Not Real News: A look at what didn’t happen last week

Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
Experts warn against using herbs as an abortion alternative
FALSE CLAIM: Herbs including pennyroyal, mugwort and parsley are viable alternatives to abortion.
THE FACTS: Experts strongly warn against trying to self-manage an abortion using any herbs, as many of these alleged remedies not only don’t work but are dangerous or even deadly.
In the weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn constitutional protections for abortion, social media posts suggesting potentially toxic herbal remedies to end pregnancies have surged. TikTok videos touting herbal teas and essential oils as abortion alternatives have received massive engagement on the platform. Facebook and Instagram posts have instructed pregnant people to “avoid” herbs like pennyroyal, parsley, mugwort, rue, black cohosh and blue cohosh if they want to keep their pregnancies, with the subtext that people should try the herbs if they want to miscarry.
The posts have alarmed obstetricians and toxicologists, who say herbal remedies are not only generally ineffective as abortion alternatives, but often are dangerous or even deadly for the pregnant person.
“There are no herbal remedies, period, that are safe and effective for inducing an abortion or preventing pregnancy,” Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist who teaches at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told The Associated Press.
Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine, also strongly urged women seeking an abortion not try any “herbal therapies.”
“This is how women can die. I am strongly urging women to contact their providers to talk about options, and if they don’t have a provider, call the nearest Planned Parenthood,” Minkin wrote in an email to the AP.
For example, pennyroyal, a plant featured in many of the posts, contains a compound called pulegone that is toxic to the liver and potentially deadly.
“There’s no safe amount” of pennyroyal that can be ingested, Marino said, and applying the oil topically also is discourgaed.
Mugwort and wormwood, herbs also recommended in several posts, contain a compound called thujone that can cause “very difficult-to-treat refractory seizures,” he said. The herb rue can cause organ injury; black cohosh has been associated with liver injuries; and blue cohosh can make people sick to their stomach, he said.
Even seemingly benign herbs like parsley if consumed in certain ways can be toxic to the liver, neurons and kidneys, Marino said. While such severe health effects might cause someone to lose a pregnancy, they can also cause the recipient to lose their life, he said.
Representatives from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also warn against taking herbs as alternatives to abortion and following advice from social media. Dr. Nisha Verma, a Darney-Landy fellow at ACOG, noted in an email that people can safely self-manage medication abortions under the guidance of medical professionals.
Posts mischaracterize Florida law on college campus surveys
FALSE CLAIM: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill requiring college students and professors to register their political views with the state.
THE FACTS: The 2021 law requires public universities in Florida to conduct annual “intellectual freedom” surveys, but it doesn’t mandate respondents register their political views with the government.
Criticism of the year-old Florida bill reemerged online last week. Author Stephen King tweeted about the bill, stating, “DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students, professors to register political views with state.”
King’s tweet echoed inaccurate language used in a June 23, 2021, headline by Salon that was changed last week to say “DeSantis signs bill requiring survey of Florida students, professors on their political views.” The initial headline, and King’s tweet, are misleading because the survey is voluntary, according to multiple legal experts who reviewed the bill, including a University of Florida law professor.
Language included in communications to employees and students make it clear that participation was not mandatory and the survey was anonymous.
“It is not required that faculty, staff and students have to register their political beliefs with the state of Florida,” said Clay Calvert, a University of Florida law professor specializing in communications law and freedom of speech. “What’s true is that state universities do have to administer surveys on intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity to students, faculty and staff. So that’s where the disconnect is.”
“No one is requiring anyone on campus to declare their party affiliation,” said Republican Rep. Spencer Roach, who sponsored the bill in the Florida House.
NASA didn’t attribute climate change to the Earth’s orbit
FALSE CLAIM: NASA admitted that climate change is caused by the Earth’s orbit around the sun, not greenhouse gas emissions.
THE FACTS: NASA hasn’t made such a determination, and it agrees with the scientific consensus that climate change is driven by greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity, a spokesperson told The Associated Press.
A blog post falsely claiming that NASA has acknowledged in the past that climate change is being caused by the Earth’s “solar orbit,” not human activity like consuming fossil fuels, spread widely on social media in recent days. The blog post, which is dated August 2019, claims that NASA has known for decades that changes to “planetary weather patterns are completely natural and normal.”
The AP has previously debunked similar claims made in 2019. NASA has reached no such conclusion, Tylar Greene, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed. “I am not aware of any official NASA statement or announcement making that claim or determination,” Greene wrote in an email to the AP. “The information in this post isn’t accurate.”