Not Real News: A look at what didn’t happen last week

Editor’s note: Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
There is no such thing as ‘VAIDS’
CLAIM: COVID-19 vaccines are causing a new illness called “VAIDS,” short for vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.
THE FACTS: VAIDS isn’t a real condition, nor do COVID-19 vaccines cause a syndrome matching this description, an immunotherapy expert confirmed to The Associated Press.
Doctors and activists with a history of pushing anti-vaccine misinformation are spreading fear about COVID-19 vaccines by falsely claiming the shots cause a new medical condition. Widely circulating Twitter and Reddit posts falsely identified VAIDS as an emerging condition that is “similar to AIDS but caused by the C19 jabs.”
Some social media users kept their posts vague, asking, “What is VAIDS?” Meanwhile, Google searches for the term skyrocketed. A blogger identified only as “Jack” also claimed to have coined the term, writing on Nov. 23 that “sometimes, a situation calls for the creation of a brand new term,” and defining it as the “gradual destruction of the human immune system by vaccines.”
In reality, there’s no such thing as VAIDS, and research shows the available COVID-19 vaccines provide recipients with increased protection against the coronavirus. A search across legitimate biomedical literature found no mention of vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others shows the COVID-19 vaccines boost the immune response. The mRNA vaccines work by training the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19, allowing it to generate an immune response, experts say.
Video shows July clash between Patriot Front members and bystanders
CLAIM: Video shows “white supremacists being chased out of D.C. by teens.”
THE FACTS: The video circulating on social media on Tuesday shows members of Patriot Front, a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as white supremacist, in Philadelphia last July, not in Washington, D.C. On Dec. 4, Patriot Front members did stage a rally in D.C. and march down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But social media users miscaptioned a video from the separate Philadelphia incident over the Fourth of July weekend to say it showed pedestrians confronting the group last week.
“White supremacists being chased out of D.C. by teens with cellphones is exactly what I needed to see tonight,” a Twitter user who shared the video on Dec. 5 wrote.
The video shows that during the July incident, Patriot Front members held up shields and retreated into trucks from Penske Truck Rental when approached by bystanders. The Associated Press reported at the time that pedestrians clashed with the group, estimated at 150 to 200 people, after it marched for several blocks through Center City wearing khaki pants and face coverings while carrying shields and flags. Police said they were chanting slogans such as “reclaim America” and “the election was stolen.”
Penske Truck Rental addressed the video on its Twitter account Dec. 4. “This footage is from a previous event in Philadelphia, which we strongly condemned at that time, and we continue to strongly condemn it. Penske stands firmly against racism. It is our current understanding that no Penske vehicles were involved in today’s event in Washington, D.C.”
Report on anti-vax kissing protests fake
CLAIM: The German newspaper Deutsche Welle, or DW, published a report about recent protests in which thousands of people gathered to kiss each other in opposition to COVID-19 vaccines.
THE FACTS: There’s no evidence large crowds of people in Germany are locking lips in public to show their disdain for COVID-19 vaccines, despite a mock article claiming as much on Facebook and Twitter. An image circulating on social media claiming to show the article is doctored, and an accompanying photo of couples kissing in public was captured years before the pandemic.
“German anti-vaccine protests outrage public health officials as thousands gather to kiss each other,” read the fake headline. A photo alongside the headline showed dozens of couples kissing in a crowd. But an internet search finds no article matching this description in DW’s archives, nor in any other credible news outlet. The photo in the post has been circulating online for at least a decade. The image, credited to the European Pressphoto Agency in 2011, shows couples taking part in a “World Kiss Marathon for Education at a square in Santiago, Chile,” according to a caption from the agency. A spokesperson for DW didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Christmas card wasn’t from Trump
CLAIM: Image shows former President Donald Trump’s Christmas card.
THE FACTS: The image has been edited. The photo of Trump was taken at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019, but was altered in a crass way and placed next to a Christmas message. Social media users shared the bogus Christmas card purportedly released by Trump.
The fabricated card states “Merry Christmas: From the Winter White House December 2021,” and shows Trump in a tuxedo in front of a nativity scene, underneath Santa Claus’ sleigh and reindeer. It shows all of Trump’s children except for Barron, leading social media users to question why Barron wasn’t included on the card. But the image has been edited to add phallic elements in a way that mocks Trump.
The original image was from a press photo taken at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. A comparison between the two pictures shows Trump’s dress shirt and tuxedo coat were edited to make their edges look more round. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer are suggestively placed to look like they are shooting from his head. A representative for Trump didn’t return a request for comment.
