Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
Video spreads false claim that vaccine booster shots increase risk of death
FALSE CLAIM: People who have received COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are at a greater risk of dying from the virus.
THE FACTS: Research shows the opposite — booster shots reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, experts said. Footage circulating widely on social media recently shows a doctor telling Tennessee lawmakers that people who get vaccine booster shots are at a higher risk of death from the coronavirus. In the clip, Dr. Richard Urso testifies on March 1 at the House Health Subcommittee of the Tennessee General Assembly on a bill that would ban private businesses and public agencies from enacting rules that treat people considered to have natural immunity from COVID-19 differently from those who are vaccinated. “If you look at the studies in England, in Scotland, and in northern countries in Europe where they get real data, that there, actually, the triple vaccinated are the most likely to die,” said Urso, a Houston-based ophthalmologist. The video of Urso’s testimony has spread across social media platforms. But the claim is false. No credible evidence has been presented showing that people who get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are more likely to die, medical and immunology experts told the AP. “There’s really nothing that supports that assertion,” said Francesca Torriani, a professor of clinical medicine at the University of California, San Diego. “It has to be categorized as misinformation.” Ross Kedl, a professor of immunology and biology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said the data shows the “exact opposite” of Urso’s claim. Kedl cited a March 2022 article in the New England Journal of Medicine that found that booster doses “substantially increased protection” against the omicron variant.
High gas prices falsely attributed to a shutdown of U.S. oil production
FALSE CLAIM: Gas prices are skyrocketing because oil production has been “shut down” in the United States.
THE FACTS: Oil production has not been “shut down” in the U.S., and gas prices are rising for several reasons, including higher demand after the easing of pandemic restrictions, multiple experts told the AP. But as prices at the pump hit a record high last week, social media users shared a graphic made on Gasbuddy.com, which tracks gas prices nationally, to falsely claim the increases are the result of a shutdown in U.S. oil production by President Joe Biden. “BIDEN SHUT DOWN OUR PRODUCTION SO NOW WE DEPEND ON OTHERS,” said one Facebook post, sharing the graphic which tracked the average retail price of gasoline over an 18 month period ending in February 2022. It shows prices increasing from the end of November 2020, the month Biden was elected president, through the end of February 2022. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the graphic was not created by his company, although the numbers used are accurate. He and other experts say the reasons behind rising gas prices are being misrepresented. First, there has not been a shutdown of oil production. The U.S. was producing 11.185 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021, compared with an average of 11.283 million barrels per day in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The latest data shows that for the week of March 4, 2022, the U.S. is producing 11.6 million barrels per day. The U.S. remains the world’s biggest producer of crude oil, said Mark Finley, a fellow in energy and global oil at Rice University in Houston. One of the main reasons gasoline prices have pushed higher is because the price of crude oil has been rising over the past year. As more people get on the road after being cooped up during the pandemic, oil and gas suppliers that had scaled back production during the pandemic are struggling to keep up. Decisions by the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to only modestly increase the oil they released to the market kept prices high. Aiming to reduce prices, Biden and leaders of other oil importing countries decided to release more oil from strategic reserves, but those actions had little impact. Then Russia, a major oil supplier, invaded Ukraine, and prices globally took a steeper climb. Top Republicans blame Biden, and assail the White House for promoting climate change-fighting environmental measures that they said helped drive fuel prices up. Some in the oil and gas industry say that Biden’s policies, including revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit, have discouraged companies from drilling. But in fact, oil and gas drilling has increased under Biden. His administration issued an executive order to pause oil and gas drilling on federal land in January 2021, but a federal judge in Louisiana blocked that decision in June. “I will reaffirm that President Biden’s policies coming into the White House did not help. But overall what is the active player in driving price? It’s this huge pandemic recovery coupled with the current events with Russia,” De Haan said.
Wisconsin is not on the verge of election decertification
FALSE CLAIM: Wisconsin is on the verge of decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election based on the findings of a former state Supreme Court justice’s interim report to state lawmakers.
THE FACTS: Wisconsin isn’t about to do any such thing, and even top Republicans say it can’t happen. Still, social media users have falsely suggested decertification is on the horizon after Michael Gableman, who was hired by the Wisconsin Assembly’s top Republican to investigate the 2020 election, issued an interim report to state lawmakers that ignored some key facts. Gableman’s report spun a misleading narrative of illegal activity, pushed claims of widespread election fraud without specific evidence and encouraged the state to take a “very hard look” at decertifying the election. But nonpartisan attorneys who work for the Legislature told lawmakers in both November 2020 after Trump’s loss and again a year later that decertification is not legal. Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly cited those memos as reasons why they will not pursue any attempt to reverse awarding the state’s 10 electoral votes to Biden, even as Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor, has attempted to get his colleagues to decertify the vote. In response to Gableman’s report, Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke reiterated his previous stance that the move would be unconstitutional and illegal under Wisconsin law. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman, on Tuesday told the AP he did not want to “keep litigating 2020” or focus efforts on “something that cannot occur.” And even Gableman, in his own report, said the move would not remove Biden from office. President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes, and recounts, a state audit and court challenges have upheld the results. The Wisconsin Elections Commission on March 4 issued a seven-page rebuttal to Gableman’s report, calling his major findings inaccurate and insisting the state’s election was conducted fairly and accurately. Gableman didn’t respond to a request for comment.