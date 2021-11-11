Nominations are open through Jan. 5 for the Latah County Human Rights Task Force’s 2022 Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards.
Two recipients are selected each year, and the awards are presented at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast in Moscow, scheduled for Jan. 15.
One award goes to a recip-ient with a significant history of commitment and achieve-ment in the field of human rights for Latah County, according to a news release from the task force. A “junior award” is presented to a high school or university student, or another young person who shows promise in the field of human rights.
Criteria for the Rosa Parks award — named for the civil rights icon whose refusal to sit in the back of the bus started the pivotal Montgomery, Ala., bus boycott — include participation in human rights causes, a record of leadership and accomplishment, and manifestations of special courage and commitment in opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.
Nominations can be made by sending a one- to two-page letter describing the accomplishments and background of the individual, including reasons to support the nomination, to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843 or emailing the nomination to Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.edu.