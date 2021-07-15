New documentary details unlikely success of The Gorge

A new independent documentary, “Enormous: The Gorge Story,” chronicles the evolution of a family-owned Washington winery with a makeshift plywood stage into an internationally-renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans and the world’s biggest musicians since opening in 1986.
The Gorge Amphitheatre, in George, Wash., was originally called the Champs de Brionne Music Theatre, named for the adjacent winery. Located 150 miles from Seattle and 130 miles from Spokane, few thought the remote venue would succeed. The Wall Street Journal later called it one of the most scenic concert locations in the world because of its sweeping views of the Columbia River.
The documentary weaves personal stories from musicians, including Dave Matthews, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Jason Mraz, Dierks Bentley and Steve Miller, with the narratives of individuals whose lives were affected by the venue that is now owned by Live Nation.
The documentary is premiering in select cities Wednesday and Thursday, July 22, including Walla Walla, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Showings can be found online at enormousmovie.com.