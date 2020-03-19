The only regional movie theaters still in operation amid COVID-19 concerns are the Blue Fox in Grangeville and the Rex Theatre in Orofino.
The Village Centre Cinemas in Moscow, Pullman and Lewiston have temporarily closed, along with the nonprofit Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow.
Chris Wagner, owner of the Blue Fox and Rex, told the Lewiston Tribune Tuesday that he expects his two movie theaters to close in the next week or two.
In Moscow, the Kenworthy is closed until at least April 9, but employees will continue to receive full pay through the end of March.
The Village Centre Cinemas in the region will remain closed until recent emergency declarations made by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are lifted, according to its websites.