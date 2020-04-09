The “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order might be causing cabin fever, but taking walks outside is encouraged, and the outdoors provides a multitude of craft materials. A walk that might seem tired at this point takes on a purpose as your nature crafters forage for materials.
For the purpose of these crafts, the kids should look for as many shapes of leaves as possible (the color of the leaf makes no difference) and a variety of wildflowers.
While they’re gathering the leaves, make sure they identify which tree it came from and what type of tree it is. Once you get home, have the children place the leaves in whatever pattern they like on their crafting surface (once unfolded, the newspaper you no doubt read cover to cover does wonderfully) and place a piece of paper over it. This can be printer paper or construction paper; most everything works.
After selecting a few crayons, have the children peel the wrapping off the crayon (they’ve been wanting to do this for some time anyway). With a small amount of pressure, have the kids roll the crayon over the paper to reveal the shapes and patterns of the leaves underneath.
If you hate the idea of abusing crayons like this, follow the craft by chopping all of the crayons into tiny pieces and line a mini muffin tray with paper muffin liners. Have the kids scatter the pieces in the liners in whatever pattern they like. Set the oven for 250 degrees, and have them cook between 10 and 20 minutes, until top layer is smooth and melted. Let it cool overnight and have the kids pop them out of their liners. Multicolored muffin crayons.
For your next craft, have the kids arrange their flowers on parchment paper. Try to make them as flat as possible. The adults might need to creatively cut the flower to make this more feasible. Place another sheet of parchment paper on top, put it between the pages of a book, and wait three weeks.
Any heavy book will do the trick: A Bible or dictionary should work fine. Now, waiting game, two to three weeks.
Peek the book open, and use tweezers (or a very steady hand) to remove the flowers. Cut the heavy cardstock into a bookmark shape, and use a glue stick to attach the flowers. Have the kids decorate further however they like.
Then cover the bookmark with clear contact paper so that it’s protected. Voila! !