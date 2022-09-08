Activities begin today for Lewis-Clark State College’s Multicultural Discovery, formerly Multicultural Awareness Month.

The half-dozen events scheduled through the month on the Lewiston campus are free for students and the general public, starting with the annual Native American Friendship Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pi’amkinwaas Center, 1112 Seventh St.

Tags

Recommended for you