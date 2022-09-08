Nursuluu Suleikeeva, an exchange student from Kyrgyzstan, leads the Active Bodies and Communications group through a traditional Kyrgyzstani dance during a past Multicultural Awareness Month celebration. Lewis-Clark State College students from across the world were demonstrating dance moves native to their countries.
Activities begin today for Lewis-Clark State College’s Multicultural Discovery, formerly Multicultural Awareness Month.
The half-dozen events scheduled through the month on the Lewiston campus are free for students and the general public, starting with the annual Native American Friendship Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pi’amkinwaas Center, 1112 Seventh St.
The lunch features elk stew and discussions to promote Native American awareness and culture, according to an LCSC news release. Seattle-based musician and community activist Benjamin Hunter will deliver the keynote address, “The Renaissance of Folk,” from noon to 1:15 p.m. during the lunch.
Hunter, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer, social entrepreneur and educator, explores the intersections of music and art, community, policy and culture in his work. He is founder and director of Community Arts Create and a member of the Seattle Music Commission. He also will perform American folk/roots music from 6:30-8 p.m. today at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., during the opening reception for the center’s newest exhibits.
International students will prepare dishes to share at Food and Culture Night, from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Williams Confer-ence Center, 837 Fourth St. The popular event, which also includes music, performances and crafts from around the world, regularly attracts about 300 people, according to the news release. A dance will follow from 8-11 p.m.
Participants can engage in country-specific activities and learning at the Discover Culture table event from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Centennial Mall on campus, organized by the International Programs Office and international clubs. It will be moved into the Student Union Building if it rains.
The final event, Sharing Our Stories, is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 29 online, via Zoom. The panel discussion, led by moderator Kerensa Allison, will explore challenges and opportunities presented by a growing multicultural dynamic in schools, workplaces and communities.
Student-operated radio station KLCZ will stream international music throughout the month, and the LCSC Learning Garden, at 816 Seventh St., will offer Discover Cultures in the Garden, where visitors can see pictures and stories about favorite nature places and share their own photos and stories.