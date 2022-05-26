“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW
“THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” (PG-13)
The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. A review is on Page 12. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA” (PG)
In this follow-up to the 2019 feature film, the Crawley family welcomes a crew to the estate to film a movie. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her powers to fight bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — PUL
“FAMILY CAMP” (PG)
When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy. — LEW
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW
“FIRESTARTER” (R)
A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. The film is based on the science fiction-horror thriller novel by Stephen King. Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon star. — LEW
“HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1” (PG-13)
As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes in this film from 2010, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world: the Deathly Hallows. — LEW, PUL
“HIT THE ROAD” (Not Rated)
Iranian director Panah Panahi’s acclaimed 2021 film follows a chaotic, tender family that is on a road trip across a rugged landscape and fussing over the sick dog and getting on each others’ nerves. Only the mysterious older brother is quiet. — KEN
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW
“MEN” (R)
A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL !