“47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED” (PG-13)
Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest of shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. — LEW, PUL
“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” (PG)
In this animated film sequel based on the game app, the flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Stars the voices of Awkwafina and Maya Rudolph. — LEW, PUL, MOS; IN 3D: LEW
“THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN” (PG)
Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny (Milo Ventimiglia), golden retriever Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. — LEW, MOS
“THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE” (R)
— KEN
“BLINDED BY THE LIGHT” (PG-13)
In 1987 during the austere days of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager (Viveik Kalra) learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. — LEW
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG)
Based on the television show, “Dora the Explorer,” this film features Dora (Isabela Moner), a teenage explorer, leading her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. — LEW, PUL
“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW” (PG-13)
Lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“GOOD BOYS” (R)
Three sixth-grade boys ditch school and embark on a journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. — LEW, PUL
“THE KITCHEN” (R)
The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison. Stars Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish. — LEW, MOS
“THE LION KING” (PG)
— LEW, PUL, MOS, SUN
“ONCE UPON A TIME ... IN HOLLYWOOD” (R)
A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“READY OR NOT” (R)
A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Stars Samara Weaving and Adam Brody. Opens Wednesday. — LEW
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13)
A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush. — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“TOY STORY 4” (G)
— LEW
“WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE” (PG-13)
A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Stars Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig. — LEW !