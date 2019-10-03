“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
In this animated adventure-comedy, a magical Yeti must find a way to return to his family. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“AD ASTRA” (PG-13)
Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BLINDED BY THE LIGHT” (PG-13)
— KEN
“BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON” (R)
A young woman (Jillian Bell) decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. — LEW
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. The movie includes the same cast and is a continuation of the British television series. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“HUSTLERS” (R)
Inspired by the viral New York magazine article, the film follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles. — LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“JOKER” (R)
A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society who becomes the comic book villain known as the Joker. Also stars Robert De Niro. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“THE LION KING” (PG)
— LEW
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
— LEW
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13)
— LEW
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R)
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. This is the latest film in the franchise which began with “First Blood” in 1982. — LEW