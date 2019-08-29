“47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED” (PG-13)
Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest of shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. — LEW
“ALADDIN” (PG)
“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R)
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President, and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. — LEW, PUL
“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” (PG)
In this animated film sequel based on the game app, the flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Stars the voices of Awkwafina and Maya Rudolph. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN” (PG)
Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny (Milo Ventimiglia), golden retriever Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. — LEW, PUL
“BLINDED BY THE LIGHT” (PG-13)
In 1987 during the austere days of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager (Viveik Kalra) learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. — LEW, PUL
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG)
Based on the television show, “Dora the Explorer,” this film features Dora (Isabela Moner), a teenage explorer, leading her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. — FOX
“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW” (PG-13)
“GOOD BOYS” (R)
Three sixth-grade boys ditch school and embark on a journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. — LEW, PUL
“THE LION KING” (PG)
“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL” (PG-13)
“ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” (R)
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
Life changes overnight for Coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick, who also directs and co-wrote) when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed by unexpected news. — LEW
“READY OR NOT” (R)
A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Stars Samara Weaving and Adam Brody. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13)
A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” EXTENDED CUT (PG-13)
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13)
“TOY STORY 4” (G)
“WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE” (PG-13)
A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Stars Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig. — LEW, MOS