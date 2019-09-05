“47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED” (PG-13)
Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest of shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. — LEW
“ALADDIN” (PG)
— SUN
“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R)
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President, and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. — LEW, PUL
“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” (PG)
In this animated film sequel based on the game app, the flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Stars the voices of Awkwafina and Maya Rudolph. — LEW
“THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN” (PG)
Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny (Milo Ventimiglia) and his golden retriever Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) learn that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. — LEW
“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW” (PG-13)
— LEW
“GOOD BOYS” (R)
Three sixth-grade boys ditch school and embark on a journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. — LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER 2” (R)
Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. (See the review on Page 13.) — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“THE KITCHEN” (R)
— KEN
“THE LION KING” (PG)
— LEW
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
Life changes overnight for
Coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick, who also directs and co-wrote) when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed by unexpected news. — LEW
“READY OR NOT” (R)
A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Stars Samara Weaving and Adam Brody.
— LEW, PUL, MOS
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13)
A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” EXTENDED CUT (PG-13)
— LEW
“TOY STORY 4” (G)
— SUN