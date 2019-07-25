“ALADDIN” (PG)
— LEW, PUL
“AVENGERS: END GAME” (PG-13)
— LEW
“CRAWL” (R)
A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight against alligators for her life. Stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper. — LEW, PUL
“THE LION KING” (PG)
This remake of the 1994 Disney animated classic uses computer-generated imaging to make the animal stars look more realistic. After the murder of his father (voiced by James Earl Jones), a young lion prince (J.D. McCrary/Donald Glover) flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX; IN 3D: LEW, PUL
“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL” (PG-13)
— LEW, SUN
“ONCE UPON A TIME ... IN HOLLYWOOD” (R)
A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG)
— LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13)
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“STUBER” (R)
A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. Stars Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Betty Gilpin. — LEW
“TOY STORY 4” (G)
When a new toy called Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) joins Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. — LEW, PUL, MOS, SUN
“YESTERDAY” (PG-13)
A struggling musician (Himesh Patel) realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember the Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. — LEW, PUL, KEN !