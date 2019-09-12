Movies now playing

“47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED” (PG-13)
“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R)
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President, and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. — LEW, PUL
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG)
“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW” (PG-13)
“THE GOLDFINCH” (R)
A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“GOOD BOYS” (R)
“HUSTLERS” (R)
Inspired by the viral New York magazine article, the film follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles. — LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“THE LION KING” (PG)
“MIDSOMMAR” (R)
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
Life changes overnight for Coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick, who also directs and co-wrote) when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed by unexpected news. — LEW, MOS
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13)
Zak (Zack Gottsagen) runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Also stars Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. — LEW
“READY OR NOT” (R)
A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Stars Samara Weaving and Adam Brody. — PUL
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13)
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” EXTENDED CUT (PG-13)
