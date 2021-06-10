More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda created a Tony-winning stage musical set in the predominantly Latino Manhattan neighborhood of the Washington Heights. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu takes “In the Heights” (2021, PG-13) to the screen, with Anthony Ramos (shown above with Melissa Barrerra) taking the lead as the first-generation Dominican-American torn between his two cultures. Available to stream today, the same day it opens in theaters, for only 31 days. (HBO Max)
The science fiction thriller “Infinite” (2021, PG-13) stars Mark Wahlberg (shown above, at right, with Chiwetel Ejiofor) as a man who discovers that his hallucinations actually are memories of past lives. Armed with the skills of previous identities, he joins others to save the world from a conspiracy hatched by one of their own (Ejiofor). (Paramount+)
Tom Hiddleston (shown above) reprises his role as the Norse god of mischief in the small screen series “Loki: Season 1” (TV-14), which finds the MCU villain drafted by a secret organization to help protect the timeline that Loki himself disrupted in “Avengers: Endgame.” New episodes air Wednesdays. (Disney+)
The wait is over: “Lupin” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles), the sleeper caper hit about a master thief (Omay Sy) who uses his skills to take revenge on the crooked industrialist who framed his father, returns with new episodes. (Netflix)
Kid stuff: The animated sequel “The Croods: A New Age” (2020, PG) finds the cave-dwelling family meeting a more evolved tribe on their odyssey to find a new home. It features the voices of Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (Hulu)
International passport: “Pinocchio” (Italy, 2020, PG-13, with subtitles), a live-action version of the classic story starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto and Federico Ielapi as the wooden boy (shown above), was nominated for two Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime)
Cult pick: the Asian new wave Western “Tears of the Black Tiger” (Thailand, 2007, not rated, with subtitles) is an exuberantly excessive pop-art confection. (Amazon Prime)
Netflix
Gina Rodriguez stars in “Awake” (2021, TV-MA), a science fiction thriller about a global event that stops the world from sleeping.
Kid stuff: “Wish Dragon” (2021, PG) is a family friendly animated fantasy set in contemporary China.
Amazon Prime Video
“The Odyssey” (France, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) dramatizes the story of oceanographer turned TV documentary star Jacques Cousteau.
Streaming TV: Anna Paquin returns as a ruthless publicist in “Flack: Season 2” (TV-14) and Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti star in “Billions: Season 4” (2019, TV-MA).
HBO Max
“Starstruck: Season 1” (TV-14) stars New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo as a millennial in London whose life is upended after a one-night stand with a movie star.
Other streams
“Timewasters: Complete Series” (TV-PG), a British comedy about a jazz combo that stumbles into a time machine, makes its stateside debut streaming free with ads on IMDbTV.
Citizens of a seaside town spontaneously combust in the fantasy thriller “Moloch: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles). All six episodes are available. (Sundance Now)
The limited series documentary “The Kings” (TV-MA) profiles boxers Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard. All four episodes are now streaming. (Showtime)
New on disc and at Redbox
“City of Lies” and “Flashback.”
