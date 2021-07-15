Moscow writer wins state fellowship

Moscow-based writer, editor and educator, Lauren W. Westerfield was recently awarded a Literature Fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. She is one of three writers awarded in Idaho.
Fellowship recipients each receive $5,000. The awards, given every two years, recognize outstanding writers and honor work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review. Applicants were reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process by panelists from out of state and were judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.
Westerfield’s essays and poetry have recently appeared or are forthcoming in Seneca Review, Willow Springs, Denver Quarterly, Indiana Review and Ninth Letter. She is an assistant professor of English at Washington State University in Pullman, where she serves as the creative nonfiction and managing editor of Blood Orange Review. She is also the nonfiction editor at Split/Lip Press.