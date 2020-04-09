Amateur filmmakers can use their skills to help area nonprofits by recreating a three-minute scene from the movie “Monsters, Inc.” for a contest in Moscow.
The family-friendly competition is part of the CopyCat Cinema Quarantine Edition sponsored by the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Palouse Area Care and Transport, and Washington Trust Bank. The top three winners will receive gift cards to local businesses and be able to donate prize money to a nonprofit of their choice: $500 for first place, $300 second place and $200 third place.
Competition guidelines, and a video with a clip of the scene to be recreated, are available at pactems.org. Entries are due by 5 p.m. April 19. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges, and there are plans to show qualifying submissions in a livestreaming event.
CopyCat Cinema held its first contest in January, when people were challenged to recreate a scene from “Ghostbusters.”